VERMILLION COUNTY, IND. (WAND)- An Indiana student at South Vermillion High School was injured after a Deputy accidentally discharged their weapon during a school demonstration, per Police.
The Indiana State Police Putnamville Post was requested by Sheriff Mike Phelps to investigate an accidental shooting, involving a Vermillion County Deputy, that took place on November 17, 2022, at South Vermillion High School, in Clinton, Indiana
According to police, at approximately 9:35 a.m. on Thursday, Deputy Tim DisPennett, a nineteen year veteran of the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department, was instructing a law enforcement class at South Vermillion High School.
Police report, law enforcement scenarios were being demonstrated to students when Deputy DisPennett accidentally discharged his service weapon striking a student in the classroom.
Authorities say medical assistance was immediately rendered to the student that was injured. The student was subsequently transported to a local hospital in Terre Haute, with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is being conducted by Indiana State Police detectives, Jason Schoffstall, Don Curtis, and Mike Featherling, with the assistance of First Sergeant Brian Maudlin and CSI Sergeant Brandon Mullen.
Deputy DisPennett has been placed on administrative leave.
This is an active and ongoing Indiana State Police investigation.
No further information has been release at this time.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.