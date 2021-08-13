CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign police department is looking for a man they believe is responsible for a Thursday morning shooting.
Police are looking for Brandon L. Partlow, 31, of Champaign. Police believe is a known acquaintance of the victim. An arrest warrant for Partlow was obtained by the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office for the offense of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. Bond on the warrant was set at $2 million.
On Thursday just after 9:02 a.m., Champaign Police responded to the area of South New Street and West University Avenue for the report of a shooting. On scene, officers say they located a 35-year-old male sitting inside the driver’s seat of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
Police say an investigation showed the victim was in their vehicle traveling southbound on New Street and stopped at the West University intersection. That's when police believe Partlow pulled up to the intersection from the North, stopped and fired multiple rounds into the victim's vehicle.
Police found eight shell casings in the roadway.
Partlow is described as a black male, six feet tall, and weighs approximately 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has information on Partlow’s whereabouts, or additional information related to the shooting, to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
