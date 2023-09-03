UPDATE: Monday, 9:25 am
Police have lifted a shelter in place order for Kenney residents following a deadly shooting and manhunt Sunday.
The suspect, Jose De Jesus Gomez Munoz, is still on the loose, but police said they no longer believe he is in the area.
Police said he does have ties to Mexico, but they are not sure where he is at this time or where he could be headed.
UPDATE: 5:50 pm
Police are searching for a man in connection to an active shooter incident in Kenney.
In a Facebook post, the Dewitt County Sheriff says, the lone male suspect is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous.
The DeWitt County Sheriff's Office is asking everyone in a two-mile radius of Kenney to shelter in place, or safely evacuate the area if able.
The Sheriff's Office says, the shooting incident happened just south of Kenney.
ORIGINAL: 5:10 pm
KENNEY, Ill. (WAND) -- Route 54 and County Road 7 is currently closed near Kenney, Il due to an active shooting situation.
Details are limited at this time but the DeWitt County Sheriff Office is advising people avoid the area until further notice.
WAND does have a crew at the scene working on getting more information.
Stay with us as this situation develops.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.