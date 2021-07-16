DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police have made an arrest in the investigation into the murder of Antwane McClelland.
On July 15, Decatur police were called to the 1100 block of Leafland Avenue near Jasper Street for a report of shots fired at 2:08 a.m. Thursday.
On scene, police found a 26-year old Decatur man deceased and laying in the street. The Macon County Coroner identified the victim as Antwane McClelland Jr. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the coroner.
During the investigation into the murder of Antwane McClelland, detectives developed probable cause to arrest Damariyon T. Mills, 22 for aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
Police obtained an arrest warrant, and located and arrested Mills at his residence in the 700 block of E. Leafland at around 1:45 p.m. on Friday.
Officials say, subsequent to his arrest, DPD detectives obtained a search warrant for his residence and vehicle. During the search, a 9mm handgun, ammunition and other evidence were found and seized.
Mills is currently incarcerated in the Macon County Jail and has two open felony weapons cases in Macon County in addition to this most recent case.
Detectives continue to investigate the murder of McClelland, along with the murder of Shomari Page and the shooting of the 8-year-old girl yesterday evening and additional arrests are anticipated.
Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact the Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS (text DPD333)
