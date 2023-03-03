MASON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are investigating a "suspicious" death in Mason County.
Update 5:00 p.m.
On March 3, 2023, ISP DCI Agents and Detectives from the Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested 41-year-old Paul A. Harris for First Degree Murder (Class M Felony). Harris was lodged in the Mason County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
On March 2, Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 and Division of Forensic Services Crime Scene Investigators were requested by Mason County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a suspicious death in rural Mason County.
At about 9:09 a.m., the Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 22000 block of Fleming Road in Goofy Ridge, Illinois, for a well-being check.
After arriving, Mason County Sheriff Detectives found a 69-year-old man deceased near the residence.
Due to the suspicious nature of the death, ISP DCI Zone 4 Agents and ISP Crime Scene Investigators responded to collect evidence and interview witnesses.
An autopsy is scheduled for March 4.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (309) 693-5015 or the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at (309) 543-2231. Currently, no additional public safety concerns are believed to exist.
ISP will conduct a thorough investigation into this matter, and once complete, the case will be forwarded to the Mason County State’s Attorney for review.
The investigation is active and ongoing, and no additional information will be released at this time.
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
