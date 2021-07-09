SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield police conducted a traffic stop that led to a firearms arrest on Wednesday.
According to police, at approximately 3:56 p.m. Wednesday, members of the Springfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of N 1st Street.
While conducting the stop, officers made contact with a driver, who was identified as Justin Niccolls, 31, with a loaded Cobra 9mm Derringer pistol in his possession.
Police say Niccolls attempted to flee on foot, but he was immediately taken into custody.
He was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm no-FOID, and resisting a peace officer.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.
