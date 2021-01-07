SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An armed robbery suspect accused of stealing from a Springfield grocery store is behind bars.
On Thursday, police made information public about the alleged Dec. 23 crime in a press release. They said 24-year-old Moses A. Johnson entered Mini Devon Grocery Store (2700 W. Lawrence Ave., Springfield), implied he had a weapon and stole $170 in cash.
Authorities arrested Johnson at 5:49 p.m. on Dec. 30. Johnson is charged with aggravated robbery and robbery.
Police said other suspects may be arrested as the investigation continues.
