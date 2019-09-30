DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man who exposed himself to passing cars is behind bars Monday, police said.
Authorities said after 4 p.m. Saturday, they responded to the area around St. Teresa High School (2700 N. Water St.) and stopped 42-year-old Lester A. McDonald, who they said matched a description from the person who called in a complaint. McDonald first told police his name was Michael A. Jackson, according to sworn statements.
Police said McDonald then ran southbound on Water Street through yards and was finally caught to the west of 2101 N. Main St.
A driver told police that earlier, while she was southbound on Main Street, she saw McDonald holding up his shorts and exposing “all of his genitals” to a car in front of her. She said he exposed himself to her as well as she passed.
Then, while the woman drove northbound on Water and toward St. Teresa, police said she saw McDonald in the area in front of the school exposing himself to passing vehicles. He exposed himself a second time to her, officers said.
McDonald has five past arrests for public indecency and three convictions. In August 2016, he pleaded guilty to a Class 4 felony charge of public indecency/indecent exposure in LaSalle County.
He currently faces charges of public indecency, restricting/obstructing an officer and obstructing identification. His bail is set at $7,500 in Macon County.