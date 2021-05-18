SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield police responded to reports of a burglary at JCPenney early Tuesday morning.
When police arrived at the stores location at 1201 S. Dirksen Pwy. they found an exterior door damaged allowing access into the building.
While setting up a perimeter around the store police witnessed a subject walking inside.
The subject then tried to flee from officers and climbed into the ceiling.
The subject eventually fell out of the ceiling and suffered numerous injuries from the fall.
He was transported to the local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.
Police arrested Johnathon Harter, 37, of Springfield, after officers said they found him in possession of stolen jewelry and burglary tools.
Harter was arrested earlier this month in regards to a burglary on in the 1100 block of North 5th street where he used the ceiling to gain access.
