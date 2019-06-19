DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect caught with drugs was hiding crack cocaine in his rectum, police say.
Sworn statements say after midnight Tuesday, police watched Phillip R. Woods, 51, stop his Buick Park Avenue at a curb in the Pine and King intersection, visit a residence known to have a history with drugs, then return to his car and drive off. Police say an officer stopped Woods after he made an improper turn on West William Street.
Officers say they found several “crack pipes” in the vehicle. Authorities transported Woods to the Macon County Jail, where they say Woods removed a plastic bag containing about one gram of crack cocaine.
Woods is also accused of battering a man, stealing from him and later breaking into his apartment after midnight on May 14. Statements say Woods was with a woman at an address in the 1200 block of N. Van Dyke St. when the victim, who police say had pepper spray on him, confronted them about the woman owing him money. Woods allegedly threw the victim to the ground and punched him in the head and face before taking the backpack, which had apartment keys inside of it.
Police say the victim later noticed a television and DVD player were missing from his apartment.
Woods is charged with obstructing justice, robbery, aggravated battery, residential burglary and violating the controlled substance act. His bond is set at $40,000 in Macon County.