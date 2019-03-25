DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of trying to choke a pregnant woman is facing charges.
Police say 25-year-old Jeffrey Chandler shoved and hit the woman with his hands, then wrapped his right arm around her neck from behind after 1 a.m. Monday. Officers say the woman was unable to breathe.
Chandler told police he knew the woman was pregnant, according to sworn statements. The woman had cuts inside of her mouth and on her hands and head.
Police say Chandler was taken to a hospital from the scene. He’s accused of removing his cot restraints and threatening to kill a Decatur Ambulance Service worker while he was on the way.
Chandler faces charges of aggravated domestic battery, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. His bond is set at $75,000 in Macon County.