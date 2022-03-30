DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman accused of kidnapping a Decatur flooring business owner and demanding a ransom payment is in police custody.
A sworn affidavit detailed the alleged crime, in which police said the victim was called by a woman on March 24. She told him she needed work done at a residence in the 1200 block of E. William St. Police said he arrived and met with a woman who exited a car. He recognized her as someone he had dealt with through his business before. Officers said he realized she had given him a false name.
The front door of the residence was unlocked by the woman and he entered. He told the woman the residence was "in very poor condition" and was not in a state where he could lay flooring. At that time, police said she pepper-sprayed him in the face before a male suspect came out of a side room and pointed a pistol at him.
The victim was ordered to get on the ground, at which time his hands were zip-tied and a bag was placed over his head, per police. He was forced into the trunk of a car and was taken to a basement of a different home, at which time authorities said kidnappers demanded $400,000 in exchange for his release. The victim told the suspects he and his wife would not be able to get that kind of money.
Police said the victim was again forced into the trunk of a vehicle. He was taken to another residence and was placed in the back hatch area of a minivan. The victim pulled on the zip ties and was eventually able to free a hand, at which point he removed the bag from his head and discovered nobody was around the vehicle.
The victim fled on foot and made it to Peerless Cleaners in Decatur, where he told an employee. That employee then called police.
Police said they were able to identify the suspect as Ademeko Maclin-Carney, 23. She was arrested after police stopped her vehicle, which they said they identified from reviewing security footage near the area of the William Street address.
Maclin-Carney faces a charge of aggravated kidnapping in Macon County. Bond has been set at $500,000 in her case.
WAND News reached out to Decatur police for more information on this case. The station was told officers could not comment on a pending investigation.
