DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A known gang member is behind bars after a New Year’s Eve brawl left a security guard concussed, police say.
At 11:45 p.m. that night, the guard was working at KushKoma (835 N. Water St.) when people began running out in a panic. Police say he learned a possibly armed person had entered the club through a back door.
Police say he decided to shut the club down and was immediately attacked by members of the “TMT Gang”. The people involved in the brawl are accused of punching and kicking the guard repeatedly in the head while he was on the floor. He needed stitches for a cut, had a broken nose and dealt with swelling and a concussion.
Officers say they received video recorded in KushKoma of the attack. They stored it as evidence.
Police arrested 18-year-old Donell Gause Jr., who they say is part of “TMT Gang”, on Wednesday. He’s charged with aggravated battery and mob action. Officers also identified three other people accused of involvement in attacking the guard in sworn statements. Tommy King III, 19, 18-year-old Tommy T. King and a minor are listed, and police say each of them are also part of TMT.
WAND-TV reached out to Decatur police detectives to see if officers are still looking for those suspects and did not immediately hear back.
Gause’s bond is set at $7,500 in Macon County.