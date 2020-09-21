SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) Police said a man was shot in a restaurant parking lot Monday.
Authorities said they heard a barrage of about 30 gunshots in the lot of the Springfield business. They found shell casings and a handgun in the area of No Way Jose's Mexican Restaurant (425 E. North Grand Ave.), but no victims. They then learned a victim had arrived at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the leg.
Authorities said the ShotSpotter system they had installed for tracking shootings alerted to this shooting and location.
No other details were available in information received from Springfield police Monday.
