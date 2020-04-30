CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A man shot early Thursday in Charleston was airlifted to a hospital, police said.
Officers responded to the 2200 block of 9th Street, which is near an area that intersects with Edgar Drive and close to the Eastern Illinois University campus, before 5 a.m. Thursday and found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the torso.
Authorities said a person tried to enter an occupied apartment by force. A resident shot a firearm through the door and hit the intruder as the door started to break open.
Responders took the man who was shot to Carle Clinic in Urbana.
Authorities said all parties involved are accounted for as the investigation continues. The Coles County State's Attorney's Office is assisting Charleston police with the investigation process.
