TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The search for a missing man in Kentucky could end up in central Illinois, Taylorville police said.
According to the Frankfort Police Department, 31-year-old Brian Ramsey may come to Taylorville to meet a girl. He was last seen on Nov. 15 in Frankfort.
Ramsey is about 5-foot-10 in height and weighs 145 pounds. Police said he was wearing a thin black jacket.
He also has multiple tattoos, which can be seen in a picture attached to this story.
Anyone who seeks Ramsey should call their local police or Frankfort police at (502)875-8523.
