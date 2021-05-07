DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities could be seen working to save a man who was in a car that erupted in flames in front of a Danville church.
A witness, Kane Taapken, told WAND News the driver of the vehicle came within inches of hitting him while he had his girlfriend, a friend and baby in the vehicle with him. He said he watched the vehicle go airborne before crashing in front of Christway Church.
"I saw him fly around the corner ... I turned to the left a little bit and he came this close to hitting me," Taapken said with a shaking voice, adding his life flashed before his eyes.
Taapken said he had a cracked windshield after the fact. He said police told him to get away from the vehicle and informed him the bomb squad was on the way.
Danville police told WAND News there were no bombs found in the vehicle. Authorities used a robot in the search for possible explosives.
Flames and heavy black smoke could be seen billowing from the car.
The building is located at East Main Street and South Buchanan Street. The road was closed Friday evening.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal's office is investigating.
Police said there was a high-speed chase from Indiana that led into Illinois. Danville police became involved after the chase entered the state.
WAND News is working to learn more about what happened in this situation.
