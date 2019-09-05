DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur police officer was recognized for his act of kindness toward a child.
On Wednesday, police said Officer Clayton Zilz saw Zycoria Ferguson walking home with her father Wednesday. He decided to bring her some Thin Mints, a moment that brought a smile to the young girl’s face!
The police department spoke highly of the man Zilz is in a Facebook post.
“All of us here at DPD know (Zilz) to be an outstanding young officer who always represents the police department in the most professional way,” they said.
Zilz has a history local to central Illinois. In his high school days, he helped lead Maroa-Forsyth’s football team to state championships.