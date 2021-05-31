THOMASBORO, Ill. (WAND)-The Illinois State Police investigates a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian, hit and run traffic crash on Interstate 57.
On May 31 at approximately 4:15 a.m., police were notified of a car in a ditch on the right side of I-57 southbound at milepost 245, near Thomasboro, Champaign County, IL.
According to police, once Troopers arrived, they discovered what appeared to be a deceased male on the shoulder of the interstate who had been stuck by an unknown vehicle.
The identity of the male is being withheld pending family notification.
The ISP DCI - Zone 5 leads the investigation and is assisted by ISP District 10 Patrol, ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, ISP Crime Scene Services, and Champaign County Coroner’s Office.
The investigation remains open and ongoing. At this time, no additional information has been released.
Anyone who witnessed or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the ISP at ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov.
