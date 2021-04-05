PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - A Paris police officer was demoted from sergeant after authorities said he had sexual online conversations with a minor.
The conversations between Phillip Kohlenberg and the minor happened over Facebook Messenger from April to September of 2020, Paris Chief of Police Eric Brown said in documents first obtained through the Freedom of Information Act by the Edgar County Watchdogs. The messages talked about "booty calls" and using handcuffs, Brown said.
Illinois State Police became involved in the investigation in October of 2020. Police said ISP investigators interviewed Kohlenberg, who did not deny the conversations happened but said he did not know of the age of the minor until he saw the police report. He claimed he then blocked the minor on Facebook.
Police said they then learned another officer had a conversation with Kohlenberg in June of 2020 in which the age of the minor was discussed. Kohlenberg had told this officer he would delete the minor from his phone.
In addition to the alleged inappropriate conversations with the minor, authorities spoke with a dispatcher who said Kohlenberg would talk about his sex life while working with her and make references to his "whores."
"Several Paris Police Department policy violations have occurred with these two incidents relating to the sexual harassment policy and the ethics policy," Brown said in the report. "Not only (have) Phillip's actions diminished the trust of the public, but his actions have also diminished the trust of his fellow co-workers, especially with Phillip being aa supervisor with the Paris Police Department."
As a result of the investigation, Kohlenberg was demoted from the position of sergeant with the Paris Police Department and served a five-day unpaid suspension.
In January of 2021, an appellate prosecutor notified police that no charges would be filed against Kohlenberg, Brown said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.