COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A probation officer in Coles County used the N-word and made other racial comments at a Sullivan bar, a police report says.
Sullivan police wrote the report after confronting Megan R. Weaver outside of Toy Bar at about 11:30 p.m. on April 26. Officer Brody Dean Bickel says he heard Weaver yelling “f***ing n*****” while down the road from the bar, then watched a pickup truck pull away.
The officer says he talked to Weaver, who appeared to be intoxicated, and was told she was upset because of a divorce. She’s accused of telling the officer that her husband “cheated on her with that n*****”, then yelling down the street at the husband that “there are sun down rules for black people”.
A written statement from a victim in the encounter claims Weaver called them a “f***ing n*****” about 35 times. It also says Weaver threw rocks at two other people.
Because of conflicting stories at the scene, police say they did not arrest anyone and gave those involved written statements to fill out and give back to them.
The Edgar County Watchdogs say they talked with the Coles County Probation Office and learned the situation is under investigation. The publication learned Weaver is still employed with the county as of May 21.
More information about the case and the police report is available here.