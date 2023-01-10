WARNING: This post contains material that may be harmful or traumatizing to some audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)-In an effort to create public transparency, Springfield Police have released the body camera footage from the evening Earl L. Moore died.
The Sangamon County State's Attorney shared Tuesday morning that Moore, 35, died while he was in the care of two Lifestar EMS workers on December 18.
The two Lifestar EMS workers, Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley, were arrested for First Degree Murder.
The three videos below include links of the the footage from body-worn cameras of 3 Springfield Police Officers who responded to the scene.
Officer 1: https://youtu.be/7X4Pz9Msgk0
Officer 2: https://youtu.be/RxPoVMyOS7M
Officer 3: https://youtu.be/C_TYCgE6j3A
According to Police, on December 18, 2022, at approximately 2:02 a.m., three Springfield Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of North 11th Street for a subject who reported several people inside with firearms.
Upon arrival officers learned Moore was suffering from hallucinations due to alcohol withdrawal.
Officers located Moore in a rear bedroom and recognized that he was in need of medical assistance, and requested an ambulance.
Police report at approximately 2:18 a.m., the ambulance personnel arrived and were escorted into the residence. Peggy Finley made contact with the patient and instructed him to walk to the ambulance.
The body camera footage released by police shows the Moore was not able to walk and the medical personnel were not offering any assistance.
Authorities said the three officers took turns helping Moore through the residence and onto the stretcher outside.
The body-worn camera footage shows the medical personnel place the patient on the stretcher in a prone position (face-down) and secured him to the stretcher prior to transport.
The Springfield Police Department was later notified the patient had passed after arriving at the hospital.
Moore's death is being investigated by the Illinois State Police, Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office and the Sangamon County Coroner.
Chief Ken Scarlette requested an independent investigation be conducted by the Illinois State Police.
Springfield Police noted the officers, who are not emergency medical professionals, are not trained nor equipped to provide the necessary medical treatment or to transport patients in this type of situation. The officers turned over care of the patient to the licensed, medical professionals at the scene in accordance with Springfield Police Department policy.
The Sangamon County Coroner's Office released a report that said Moore's cause of death was most likely due to compressional and positional asphyxia due to prone facedown restraint.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.