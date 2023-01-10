SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - WAND News has learned that two EMS workers were arrested and charged with the murder of a patient.
The Sangamon County State's Attorney shared that Earl L. Moore, 35, died while he was in the care of two Lifestar EMS workers.
Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley were arrested for First Degree Murder.
State's Attorney Dan Wright said EMS workers were called to home in Dec. 2022 where Moore was. He explained Cadigan and Finley placed Moore face down on the gurney and tightened the straps.
Moore died on Dec. 18 at 3:14 p.m. at a local hospital.
An autopsy was performed and found that Moore died of compressional and positional asphyxia due to prone facedown restraint on a paramedic transpiration stretcher due to tightened straps across the back.
Moore's death is being investigated by the Illinois State Police, Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office and the Sangamon County Coroner.
Wright shared police body camera video will be released later in the day on Tuesday.
Tereasa Haley, NAACP President, said that police were called to the scene after receiving a 911 call from a family member. They shared with police, Moore was not intoxicated, but was detoxing.
Haley said police body camera captured the entire interaction. She shared that an officer worked to calm Moore down, while the other called for EMS.
When EMS arrived, she shared that the video showed the EMS workers put Moore face down on the gurney.
"What I must say is the Springfield Police Department did an awesome job and without the body cams we wouldn't have this information."
WAND News reached out to Lifestar to ask for a comment. The person on the phone said, "We do not want to make a comment."
Both Cardigan and Finley are being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1,000,000 bond.
