SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard have been retained by the family of a Springfield man who died while in the care of 2 LifeStar EMS workers.
In tweet, Ben Crump announced he and attorney Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales have been retained by the family of Earl Moore Junior.
Sangamon County State's Attorney, Dan Wright, said that LifeStar EMS workers Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan strapped Moore face down to a gurney, which resulted in his death.
Attorney Crump issued the following statement:
"We life Earl Moore Jr. and his family up with our prayers. There is no excuse for the actions of those LifeStar workers that ended his life. EMS workers responded to some of the hardest moments in people's life, and their occupation calls for them to operate with care and compassion. Earl saw neither care nor compassion in his last moments when he was suffocating, strapped face down to a stretcher by LifeStar employees."
Finley and Cadigan are charged with First Degree Murder.
