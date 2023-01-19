SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — "Losing a child is a pain like no other in existence," said Rose Washington, mother of Earl Moore Jr. "We may not even have a word for it."
The family of Earl Moore Jr. announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Thursday.
Over the weekend, well-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced that he had been retained by the family of Earl Moore Jr., the Springfield man who died after being strapped, facedown on a gurney by two EMS workers.
Crump and Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales joined the family at a news conference to officially announce the filing of a wrongful death lawsuit. The suit names LifeStar EMS and employees Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan individually as defendants.
"When you look at that video, they offer no humanity to Earl Moore Jr. And that's why this case is so unique," said Crump. "That's why people all across America are shocked that they would treat an incapacitated man like they did."
Cadigan and Finley will be back in court on Friday morning at 9 a.m. WAND News will be there for live updates.
