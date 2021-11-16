CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Police responded to Centennial High School after loud popping noises were reported to have been heard in the schools gymnasium.
According to school officials, firecrackers were set off in one of the gym areas Tuesday morning at Centennial High School.
Administrative and security teams responded immediately to the incident.
The school has continued operating under its normal schedule.
The incident remains under investigation.
