DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are searching for a missing person, Norma J. Crutchfield, 41, of Decatur.
Crutchfield was last seen on Nov. 1 at 1176 E. Olive.
She is a white, in her 40s, with brown hair, green eyes and is about 5'7" tall. She weighs around 115 lbs.
Crutchfield is also reported to have a butterfly tattoo on her right ankle and right shoulder, a flower tattoo on her left shoulder, a heart tattoo on her right thigh, a star tattoo on her left foot, an animal tattoo on her left thigh, a rose and vine tattoo on her right thigh, and a name tattooed on her neck.
Her family reported her missing, and the Decatur Police Department is actively searching for her.
If you have information about where she is, please call the DPD on their non-emergency line (217) 424-2711.
