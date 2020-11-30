Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow during the morning. High around 35F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.