SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department with a homicide investigation.
According to officials, on April 29, 2019, Joseph “Joe” Sommer, 44, was found deceased inside his residence located at 1619 N. 7th Street.
Police say, Sommer’s death is being investigated as a homicide, and believe there are people in the community who have information about this case.
If you have any information about this homicide case or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on our website, Cashfortips.US or use the P3 app on any mobile device.
If your tip results in an arrest, you could receive a cash reward of up to $5000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.