DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man is accused of sexually assaulting a Decatur woman after breaking into her home.
Authorities said Cornelius T. Price, 27, broke into the house when the woman was alone and asleep after 10 a.m. on Jan. 18. He's accused of first putting a blanket over her head.
When the victm thought Price was her fiance, he responded with "I'm not your babe", according to sworn statements. Police said Price then struck the victim in the face before she felt pressure in her genitals.
Officers said a loud noise from somewhere else led to Price fleeing the scene.
Price is charged with counts of home invasion, criminal sexual assault and violation of parole. His bail is set at $100,000 in Macon County.