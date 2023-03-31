BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are investigating after police in Bloomington shot an armed suspect Thursday night.
The Bloomington Police Department took a call of an armed subject around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Turnberry Drive.
While headed to the scene, BPD officers were told shots had been fired.
When officers arrived, BPD said they made contact with the still armed suspect in the entry way to the apartment building.
"The officer(s) fired striking the suspect. No officers were injured during this incident. The suspect was taken by Bloomington Fire and Rescue to an area hospital with a gunshot wound(s)," BPD said in a statement.
The Illinois State Police were contacted to conduct an independent investigation regarding the use of deadly force.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
