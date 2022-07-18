SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield man has been arrested after threating cops and barricading himself inside his home, per police.
According to officials on July 17, at approximately 8:17 p.m., Springfield Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of South 1st Street. During the stop, a nearby resident became belligerent with officers, yelling from his porch.
Police report as officers were completing the stop the resident went inside of his residence and retrieved what appeared to be a firearm. Officers reported that he threatened them from the porch, racked the slide on the suspected firearm and raised it in their direction.
Officers proceeded to take cover behind their marked squad cars and requested additional units. As additional officers arrived on scene, the suspect retreated into his residence.
The police made contact with the subject by phone, however he refused to come out of his residence.
Authorities obtained a search warrant for the residence and the Springfield Police Emergency Response Team and Crisis Response Team responded to assist with taking the subject into custody.
After several hours attempting to make contact with the subject police made entry into the residence at approximately 2:00 a.m.
Officers with the Emergency Response Team located the suspect hiding in the attic.
Upon further investigation and search of the residence, officers located the suspected firearm and determined it to be a BB gun.
The suspect is currently in custody at the Sangamon County Jail, pending formal charges by Sangamon County State’s Attorney.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime, wanted fugitives or illegal firearms is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.
