MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A substitute teacher has been arrested and charged with grooming.
Mattoon Police arrested Keith D. Green, 55, of Ashmore on May 17 at 9:30 p.m. at the Charleston Police Department. The arrest was the result of a coordinated effort between the Mattoon Police Department and Mattoon Community School District #2.
The charge alleges that Green used an electronic device to communicate with a female under the age of 17, in an attempt to solicit sexual encounters with the juvenile.
Green was employed as a substitute teacher within the region during the time of the alleged act, Mattoon Police said.
The school district contacted police after allegations were raised Tuesday afternoon. Police said officers gathered corroborating evidence and statements from Green and the victim.
After Green was taken into custody, he was transported to the Coles County Jail. He is awaiting a bond hearing.
