DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a man they found possessing two guns early Thursday had been shot before officers arrived.
Law enforcement said the Community Action Team (CAT) responded at about 12:48 a.m. Thursday to the area near 710 E. Marietta St. for a report of shots fired. They found a man running from the area.
Police said the 37-year-old man was found to have two firearms on him. He also had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Responders took him to a local hospital, where he was treated for the wound.
The suspect is now in custody at the Macon County Jail and faces preliminary gun charges. Police said he is refusing to cooperate with an investigation into who shot him.
