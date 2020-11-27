URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A 14-year-old teen shot in Urbana Friday afternoon went to surgery for treatment.
Police said they found a gunshot victim after responding at 1:44 p.m. to 1507 E. Washington St. The teen had been shot once in the stomach.
Responders took the teen to Carle Foundation Hospital for surgery. Further details about the victim's current status are not available.
Investigators said the teen was in a clubhouse with four other people as the group played and interacted together in a weight room. The victim used a nerf-style toy and shot it toward others before the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the group "in what was believed to be a playful manner," police said.
The gun discharged, striking the victim. Police said the offender, identified as a 16-year-old male, was not there when they arrived on the scene.
Detectives are trying to locate the suspect with the help of his family. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Urbana Police Department at (217)384-2320. Detectives can arrange to meet with someone privately. Anonymous tips can be directed to Crime Stoppers by calling (217)373-TIPS, submitting a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website or using the free P3 Tips mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.