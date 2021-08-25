SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Police arrested two 16-year-olds for possession of guns and drugs after conducting a traffic stop on Monday.
According to police, on August 23, at approximately 9:54 p.m., members of the Springfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of 19th Street and Cornell Avenue.
While conducting the stop, officers made contact with a 16 year-old male in the backseat of the vehicle who was wanted on a Sangamon County warrant.
Police say they found him in possession of a Lorcin .380 caliber pistol and over 6 grams of ecstasy.
Officers also made contact with a second 16 year-old male in the vehicle who was found to be in possession of a Taurus 9mm pistol.
Both of the juveniles were arrested without incident and transported to the Sangamon County Juvenile Center.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.
