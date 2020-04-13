(WAND) - Police departments are warning people not to take part in recent viral Facebook challenges.
According to the Monticello Police Department in Mississippi, they've seen a trend of people taking part in a recent Facebook challenge encouraging people to share person information. The most recent one asks users to share a picture of every care you've ever owned.
However, the department warns that sharing this information could help other gain access to your personal information.
One of the most common security questions is, "What was your first car?"
Other challenges have included things like, "my mother was a ___, my father was a ___." where you attended school and where you were born.
"As fun as these challenges/questionnaires may seem, we encourage you to not participate and protect your personal information. And be especially wary of posts which ask you to copy and paste the post. This allows the original posters to look at the accounts of everyone who copied and pasted their information. It's tempting to play these games when we have so much time on our hands, but hackers are sometimes using these tricks to learn your information. Don’t make it easy for them," the police department warned.