TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was stabbed in the eye Monday evening in Tolono, police said.
Officers said this happened at about 7 p.m. Monday at The Oaks Mobile Home Park, located at 2 US-45 Lot No. 90. The victim was an unidentified woman.
Police said she has been hospitalized. No suspect has been arrested Monday night as authorities said they are working to identify the people involved.
Officers told WAND News the stabbing was over a social media post.
