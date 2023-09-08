DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A one-time Decatur tradition is returning to the waters of Lake Decatur. Power boat racing is set to resume on June 8 & 9, 2024.
The Decatur Park District, Convention & Visitors Bureau and the city of Decatur announced the return of boat racing in a joint news conference at Lake Decatur on Friday. The races will be sponsored by the Warren Daniel Hardy Foundation and Dan Hardy.
In addition to power boat racing there will be a number of family activities including vendors of different types, food trucks and music. Boat racing will take place each day 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be various classes of boats running at different speeds. One class could see boats reaching 175 mph. In addition to the 2024 races there will be four additional years of racing at Lake Decatur as well.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.