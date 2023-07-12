CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND)- The Powerball jackpot has been increased from $725 million to $750 million for Wednesday night's drawing - making it the sixth largest Powerball jackpot and the 10th largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.
According to Illinois Lottery players have been lining up around the block and jumping online to grab a ticket for tonight’s draw, while some players are already celebrating after winning big in Monday night’s draw.
Two lucky Illinois Lottery players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each in Monday’s drawing, July 10.
The retailers that sold those winning tickets will receive a bonus of 1% of the prize amount.
Nearly 114,000 other prizes, ranging from $4 to $50,000, were won in Monday’s Powerball drawing.
Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.
