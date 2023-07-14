SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In a ceremony on Friday, the Prairie Health Institute provided five AEDs to four local organizations.
These machines were provided as part of a new Community AED Program funded by the McGraw Family. The program provides AEDs to non-profits, churches, social service agencies, and schools.
"90 percent of people who suffer out of hospital cardiac arrest will not survive and that's because they don't get the treatment," said Amy Wiese, the STAT Heart Coordinator for HSHS Medical Group and Prairie Cardiovascular.
The Springfield Hitting Center/ Arsenal Baseball Club, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, and Camp CILCA all received AEDs. The Rochester Junior High Baseball Team also received two AED machines.
The team started looking for ways to get AEDs after they watched a father go into cardiac arrest during one of their games. While the team called 911, the man still passed away after reaching the hospital.
"It was wonderful to see them take initiative and go out in the community and raise funds or just spread the word that this is the area that we really need to add machines," said Brandy Grove, the Manager of Philanthropy at Prairie Heart Foundation.
The team researched what materials they would need for the AEDs and presented the project to the school board and the Rochester Village Board. They set up a fundraiser for the additional materials they needed.
"There was really a lot of joy today just getting the AEDs and knowing that we have this opportunity to help our community," said Connor Hamilton, a player with the Rochester Junior High Baseball Team. "Hopefully it will just help our community if this tragic accident were to happen again to just make sure that we are safe."
Organizations that would like to receive a free AED can apply at this link.
