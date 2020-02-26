DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Pro-life advocates are taking part in the 40 Days for Life prayer vigil for the first time in Decatur.
This movement started in 2004. It targets Planned Parenthood locations and abortion clinics across the nation. People taking part in the prayer vigil are located across from a Decatur Planned Parenthood office.
“This is a Christian movement,” said Jim Comerford of Decatur. “It’s not any particular religion. All Christians who are pro-life are invited and welcome to be here and we’d love to have them.”
On Wednesday, a pair of pro-choice activists were about a block away shouting for the pro-life group to leave. One told WAND News the vigil was about controlling poor people who depend on Planned Parenthood for health services.
The vigil in Decatur, and more than 500 other sites nationwide, will continue until April 5, 2020.