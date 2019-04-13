ILLINOIS. (WAND) - Pre-cut fruit is being recalled across nine states after nearly 100 people fell ill from salmonella.
Caito Foods is voluntarily recalling fresh cut watermelon, fresh cut honeydew melon, fresh cut cantaloupe and fresh cut mixed fruit containing one of these melons, produced at the Caito Foods facility in Indianapolis
The company has been advised by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that it has linked 93 illnesses to the strain of Salmonellaunder investigation.
The products were packaged in clear, plastic clamshell containers and distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Kroger, Target, Walmart, and Amazon's Whole Foods all sold the products.
If you have the product, throw it away or return it to the store.
You can find more information on the recall here.