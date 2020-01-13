LERNA, Ill. (WAND) - A preliminary hearing date has been set for a Lerna man charged with murdering his 4-month-old son.
Isaac Currey, 21, is charged with two counts of murder.
Police were called to a home in the 600 block of College St. in Lerna Dec. 16 for an unresponsive baby. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
Currey told police the previous evening he had dropped the baby, causing a head injury. He said the child's breathing changed and he heard him gasping.
The baby was put to bed. No emergency treatment was sought.
The child was found unresponsive the next morning.
Currey was arrested Dec. 17 at 3 a.m.
His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 16. He is being held in the Coles County Jail.