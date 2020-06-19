Decatur, Ill (WAND) – As workers at packing plants start to return to work, look for the supply of meat and pork to improve.
Tenderloin steak was priced at one Decatur grocery recently at $22.99 a pound, while some other cuts of meat were priced at $15.99 a pound. Cheaper priced meats and pork were often limited in the number a customer could purchase.
But as the COVID-infected workers return to their plant's supplies of meat, pork and chicken should start bringing down prices.
“Supply and demand 101 where we have to get these shelves filled back up so you’ll see an easing of that and we’ll have seasonal demands,” according to WAND TV Ag Director David Brown. “It’s easing and I think we’ll return to normal situations once we start getting full employment back at the meat processing plants.”
