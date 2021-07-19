ILLINOIS (WAND) -Governor JB Pritzker announced he and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton will run for re-election to a second term in 2022 on Monday.
The next gubernatorial election will take place November 8, 2022.
Illinois joins the list of 35 other states who will hold a gubernatorial election next year.
Pritzker announces his re-election after having a successful legislative session in which he signed into law a balanced budget making responsible investments for the future of Illinois.
“I can’t tell you what pride it gives me as Governor of the state to see the people of Illinois standing up for one another. We saw the fundamental goodness of the people of Illinois exists in Southern Illinois as it does in Central Illinois as it does in Northern Illinois,” Governor JB Pritzker says in the video. “Part of why I’m running for re-election is because I watched the heroes across our state step up and do the right thing. We had so much to accomplish and we were able to do that -- together. I’m very proud of all of the people of the state of Illinois and we have so much more we can do together.”
“It has been my honor to work alongside Governor JB Pritzker these last few years to move Illinois in the right direction and lift up working families. From increasing the minimum wage, making historic investments in infrastructure and creating jobs, to expanding access to health care and bringing fiscal stability back to state government, we’ve made real progress for the people of Illinois,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “I don’t think any of us could have predicted the challenges the last year brought for all of us, but through it all I’m proud of what a strong leader JB has been in these tough times, and I can’t wait to continue our partnership.”
