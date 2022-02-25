SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker's appeal of a lawsuit that challenged the state's school mask mandate was denied by the Illinois Supreme Court.
The court called the appeal "moot" and declined to hear it, but vacated a temporary restraining order issued against the mandate by Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow, which blocked Illinois from enforcing mask requirements and other COVID-19 restrictions in schools, NBC Chicago reports. Because the restraining order was removed, there could be a statewide school mask requirement enforced in the future.
In response, Pritzker said the school mask mandate will end Monday in Illinois. He cited Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that said masks are only needed in areas with high COVID-19 transmission.
The governor had wanted the state Supreme Court to review a decision from an appellate court that made masks optional in school settings. He claimed the ruled did not "address important legal issues."
