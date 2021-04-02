ATLANTA (WAND) - After Major League Baseball announced the All-Star Game would be moved from Georgia in 2021 over new voting laws, Gov. JB Pritzker voiced his approval.
The changes, which were signed into law by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in March, restrict voting in Georgia. Among the restrictions are the requirement of identification for mail voting and making it illegal to give food or water to voters as they wait in line.
In his statement, Illinois' governor made a push for his state to host the event in 2021:
"I applaud MLB’s decision to move the All Star Game out of Georgia because of its restrictive voting laws.
"In Illinois, we just expanded voting access because we want everyone who is eligible to vote to have their voice heard. And our baseball stadiums are among the most storied in the world.
We would welcome the All-Star Game safely and enthusiastically."
Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred Jr. issued the following statement:
"Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views. I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.
"Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box. In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.
"We will continue with our plans to celebrate the memory of Hank Aaron during this season’s All-Star festivities. In addition, MLB’s planned investments to support local communities in Atlanta as part of our All-Star Legacy Projects will move forward. We are finalizing a new host city and details about these events will be announced shortly.”
