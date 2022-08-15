(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced Monday $106 million in capital grants awarded to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets across the street.
In addition to the $106 million in state funding, projects offered an additional $109 million in matching grant funds, for a total investment of $215 million.
Launched through Rebuild Illinois State capital funds and further expanded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the grants support projects that will revitalize commercial hubs, beautify and modernize downtowns, address critical infrastructure needs, and boost jobs.
“I am thrilled to announce that we are doubling last year’s investment in our Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Grant program to include over 50 communities throughout Illinois to modernize downtowns, address long-awaited infrastructure needs, and boost local economies — in turn, bettering the quality of life for our state’s residents,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With that upgraded infrastructure comes economic opportunity: more jobs, more business growth, and more money pouring into the communities that need it most — and that’s what Rebuild Illinois is all about.”
"Our administration knows that the road to recovery must include economic opportunities for our most vulnerable so we may all move forward together," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "The Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets grants invest in communities that have for too long been disinvested, creating a pathway to make needed improvements that uplift residents and revitalize regions across the state."
The state originally allocated $50 million in funding for this project in 2021. However, due to the high quality of applications and ongoing need, as well as the number of projects eligible for federal COVID relief funds, funding for the program increased by $56 million for a total of $106 million in investments benefiting 50 total communities. The increase in funding allowed the state to support 29 more community revitalization projects.
The RBI Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program is designed to support local commercial corridors, with concentrations of businesses that experienced difficulties during the pandemic due to declining foot traffic, tourism, and business from downtown offices.
Grants awarded through the program are located in a commercial center or downtown area and include a variety of projects, such as the restoration of historic buildings, parking and street improvements, construction or improvement of outdoor venues or plazas for public use, sustainability upgrades, structural repairs and other projects benefitting the larger community. Grants range from $398,552 to $3 million in funding.
“Today’s announcement illustrates why the General Assembly continues to prioritize Rebuild Illinois every year,” said Speaker of the House Emanuel “Chris” Welch (D-Hillside). “We have proven that we can be fiscally responsible and make groundbreaking investments in our communities.”
“Main streets and downtowns across Illinois serve as hubs for businesses and economic activity but are also places where families and friends gather to create enduring memories,” said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia. “Governor Pritzker doubled the amount of funding for these grants in recognition of the critical role main streets play in creating jobs and improving quality of life across our great state. We’re proud to be investing $106 million in 50 projects that include development of business incubators, a co-op community grocery store, revitalization of historic buildings, and other essential infrastructure improvements that will play a vital role in economic development and revitalize commercial corridors for generations to come.”
Recipients & Location
Project Description
Funding
AltonWorks, Alton
Restoration of historic buildings for the Wedge Innovation Center incubator.
$3,000,000
City of Aledo
Roadway & streetscape improvements, including public plazas.
$3,000,000
City of Anna
Downtown streetscape & water/sewer improvements.
$812,930
City of Arcola
Downtown infrastructure improvements, including sanitary & stormwater sewer.
$1,040,000
City of Aurora
Broadway Ave. corridor street & streetscape improvements.
$3,000,000
City of Calumet City
Burnham Ave. corridor improvements.
$686,000
City of Carbondale
Downtown Arts & Entertainment District improvements.
$2,055,040
City of Carrollton
Courthouse square improvements.
$1,900,000
City of Collinsville
St. Louis Road & Collinsville Road corridor initiative.
$1,828,350
City of Danville
Walnut Street corridor reconstruction.
$3,000,000
City of Edwardsville
Water/sewer & streetscape improvements on Main Street.
$2,869,031
City of Flora
City grants for businesses making repairs/enhancements in commercial corridors.
$1,273,268
City of Galesburg
Simmons Street streetscape improvements/reconstruction
$2,082,494
City of Greenville
New downtown public plaza, including pavilion & visitors center.
$1,900,000
City of Jacksonville
South Main St. reconstruction (continuation of Downtown Turnaround Project).
$2,975,161
City of Joliet
Construction of “City Square” on Chicago St. corridor.
$3,000,000
City of Kewanee
Downtown streetscape improvements.
$2,954,460
City of Litchfield
Rehab of historic downtown building.
$398,552
City of Mattoon
Downtown lighting, parking and accessibility improvements.
$525,000
City of Moline
7th Ave. reconstruction & connector project.
$3,000,000
City of Monmouth
Downtown Square revitalization.
$3,000,000
City of Ottawa
Construction of an outdoor riverfront amphitheater
$3,000,000
City of Peoria Public Works
Wisconsin Ave. corridor project.
$3,000,000
City of Pittsfield
Monroe Street reconstruction/streetscaping.
$2,842,129
City of Quincy
6th Street Corridor reconstruction/ streetscaping
$2,400,000
City of Rochelle
Downtown parking construction & rehab.
$1,151,794
City of Rock Falls
Acquisition and redevelopment of the abandoned Micro Industries property.
$2,200,717
City of Rockford
Madison St. corridor reconstruction and utilities improvements.
$2,087,966
City of Taylorville
Downtown square/business corridor streetscape and infrastructure improvements.
$ 3,000,000
City of Wenona
Downtown streetscape improvements, including sidewalks, lighting and charging stations.
$969,580
City of Woodstock
Woodstock Opera House renovations.
$2,964,553
Deeply Rooted Productions, Chicago
Construction of South Side Center for Black Dance and Creative Communities in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood.
$2,999,414
E. G. Woode, L3C, Chicago
Renovating a property to create a food hub/incubator in Englewood.
$1,164,683
GT Partners, LLC, Rockford
Historic theater Times Theatre renovation.
$2,999,996
Historic Champaign Holdings, Champaign
Multi-use redevelopment of historical downtown buildings.
$3,000,000
Long Family Management LLC, DeKalb
Acquisition/rehab of vacant commercial property.
$566,500
Prairie Food Co-op, Lombard
Construction of community grocery store in downtown Lombard.
$807,835
Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, Rock Island
Downtown Rock Island Revitalization (multi-faceted)
$3,000,000
Re:PurposeDevelopment LLC, Centralia
Winery Block Downtown renovation for mixed-used.
$ 1,000,000
Village of Bourbonnais
Bourbonnais Community Campus and Village Green improvements.
$3,000,000
Village of Bradley
Route 50 corridor improvements.
$ 3,000,000
Village of Davis Junction
Commercial development and infrastructure improvements.
$ 3,000,000
Village of Fairmont City
Cookson St. corridor roadway, streetscape & drainage improvements.
$1,270,696
Village of Lansing
Business district sidewalk replacement.
$875,000
Village of Maywood
5th Avenue and Lake Street Business Corridor enhancements.
$2,252,000
Village of Niles
Improvements at civic center, including plaza development.
$1,800,000
Village of North Utica
Redevelopment of vacant lot, including utilities & commercial space for small businesses.
$ 1,249,969
Village of Peotone
Downtown Street reconstruction and streetscape.
$2,458,071
Village of Rantoul
Downtown Master Plan implementation and overall Downtown revitalization including infrastructure improvements.
$3,000,000
Village of Richton Park
Redevelopment of Town Center properties.
$734,933
