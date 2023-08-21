SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — State lawmakers will return to Springfield for veto session in late October with many members renewing their focus on a nuclear energy plan.
The Illinois House and Senate passed a proposal this spring to lift a 1987 ban on nuclear construction to allow the state to take advantage of new carbon-free technology and build advanced nuclear reactors.
Many people living in Central and Southern Illinois urged Democrats and Republicans to pass the plan to meet the demand for energy with the state's coal and natural gas facilities slated to close. Although, Gov. JB Pritzker vetoed the plan earlier this month.
"This is not that I wanted to veto the entire bill," Pritzker said during an unrelated press conference in Urbana Monday. "The problem is the bill was written in such a way that you literally couldn't cross out words to make it do what it should've done and what it was originally intended to do."
Lead sponsors of the legislation hope to see the House and Senate override Pritzker veto. However, they know it will be challenging to get support from 71 representatives and 36 senators.
"Creating a sustainable energy future for our children and our children's children is not a zero-sum game," said Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris). "We must take advantage of the massive advancements in nuclear technology if we truly want to reach a carbon-free future. Advanced nuclear reactors would help supplement the flaws that wind and solar unfortunately have by providing reliable power 24/7, because wind and solar alone don't have the infrastructure or technology to provide our state with the reliable, affordable, and efficient energy it needs."
The plan gained significant bipartisan support as it moved through the General Assembly. Yet, Pritzker sided with progressive Democrats and clean energy advocacy groups concerned about the lack of regulations for the safety of people who would live and work near new nuclear reactors. Pritzker also argued that Illinois can promote energy solutions without more rate-payer funded bailouts for utility companies.
"We have more nuclear reactors in the state than any other state in the country already," Pritzker said. "Small modular reactors are very beneficial once they're ready, because they're not ready for primetime yet. But they are being developed and they do seem to work very well, and they do seem to be safe. But there are going to be several years of testing yet ahead."
Pritzker believes Senate Bill 76 had an overly broad definition of advanced reactors which he believes could open the door to more large-scale nuclear reactors. The governor hopes lawmakers can come to an agreement on a plan that only allows construction of regulated small nuclear reactors.
"As the Illinois Environmental Council noted, our rules, regulations and oversight of nuclear plants is not properly updated to safely accommodate such a dramatic change," said House Majority Leader Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston). "There are little to no local nuclear permitting and zoning rules on the books. Unresolved issues regarding waste are also concerning. For these reasons, I requested the governor to veto this bill, and allow stakeholders to discuss the concerns."
Veto session is scheduled to begin on October 24.
