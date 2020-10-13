ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker issued a statement critical of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to halt the 2020 Census.
On Tuesday, the highest U.S. court ruled President Donald Trump's administration can end field operations early for the once-a-decade Census. A lower court had previously ruled the Census could continue until the end of October.
The administration had argued a quick end to the head count would give the U.S. Census Bureau more time to crunch the numbers in order to meet and end of the year deadline. On the other side of the issue, a lawsuit argued a truncated Census schedule would cause minorities to be undercounted.
Pritzker issued the following statement Tuesday:
"The Supreme Court’s decision to allow President Donald J. Trump to cut the Census short is wrong. It means an undercount in communities that can least afford it, perpetuating generations of disinvestment that make our nation weaker.
Earlier today, my administration announced an additional $1 million in funding for Census outreach, on top of our historic & nation-leading $29 million investment.
Despite today's decision, know that every person counts in Illinois, and we will always provide quality services to all in need."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.